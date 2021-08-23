HELENA, Mont. — New brown trout regulations were approved on Friday by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission for the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers, effective immediately.
The regulations are meant to help preserve existing brown trout in the two rivers in which populations have declined during recent years, as stated in a release.
Regulations for catch and release only for brown trout from Dickie Bridge to the mouth of Big Hole River near Twin Bridges are in place. Regulations also include a seasonal closure between the Bureau of Land Management Maiden Rock site and Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site from Nov. 1 until the third Saturday in May.
The new regulations also call for artificial lures and single hooks only from Dickie Bridge to the mouth near Twin Bridges. This means no double or treble hooks are allowed.
On the Beaverhead River, brown trout would be catch and release only for the entire river with only artificial lures and single hooks.
From Clark Canyon Dam to Pipe Organ Bridge, the river would be closed from Nov. 1 until the third Saturday in May.
For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov/fish.