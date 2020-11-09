HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock announced new appointments Monday.
The Office of the Governor listed the following appointees in a release:
"8th Judicial District
- Michele Reinhart Levine, Great Falls. Reinhart Levine is a Partner at Linnell, Newhall, Martin & Schulke, P.C. and received her Juris Doctorate from The University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law after also receiving a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Montana.
Forest Lands Advisory Council
- Commissioner Andy Hunthausen, Helena. Qualification: County Commissioner. Hunthausen is a Lewis and Clark County Commissioner.
- Randy Mannix, Helmville. Qualification: Forest Landowner (non-industrial). Mannix is a family Cattle Rancher
- Gordy Sanders, Seeley Lake. Qualification: Forest Landowner (industrial). Sanders is the Resource Manager for Pyramid Mountain Lumber, Inc.
Board of Radiologic Technologists
- Nathan Richardson, Kalispell. Qualification: Licensed Radiologic Technologist registered with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. Richardson is an Implementation/Protocol Specialist for the Aereus Medical Group.
- Dr. Sarah Stilwill, Bozeman. Qualification: Radiologist licensed to practice medicine in Montana. Stilwill is a Staff Radiologist at Billings Clinic.
- Darian Sutton, Helena. Qualification: Licensed Radiologic Technologist registered with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. Sutton is the Diagnostic Imaging Director for St. Peter’s Health
- Lora Wier, Choteau. Qualification: Public member. Wier is retired after serving as the Director of Teton County Health Department.
Board of Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists
- Dr. Kelsey Mann, Billings. Qualification: Audiologist. Dr. Mann is a Clinical Audiologist for the Billings Clinic.
State Workforce Innovation Board
- Steve Nicholls, Butte. Qualification: Business Representative. Nicholls is a Senior Engineer and Director at Water & Environmental Technologies (WET).
Trauma Care Committee
- Lauri Jackson, Great Falls. Qualification: Central Region Trauma Advisory Council. Jackson is the Trauma Coordinator for Benefis Health System.
- Brenda Koessl, Glasgow. Qualification: Montana Hospital Association (MHA) Representative. Koessl is the Director of Nursing for Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital.
- Lanny Orr, Laurel. Qualification: Eastern Region Trauma Advisory Council. Orr is the Trauma Program Coordinator for Billings Clinic.
- Dr. John Bradley Pickhardt, Missoula. Qualification: Western Region Trauma Advisory Council. Pickhardt is the Medical Director of Trauma Services at St. Patrick Hospital.
- Dr. Tiffany Kniepkamp, Helena. Qualification: Representative of the Montana Medical Association (MMA). Kniepkamp is an Attending Physician for Lewis and Clark Emergency Physicians at St. Peter’s Health and serves as Flight Physician for a variety of entities.
Board of Veterans’ Affairs
- Jennifer Dalrymple, Townsend. Qualification: Honorably discharged veteran who serves as a representative of veterans at-large. Dalrymple is retired Air Force Reserve and now serves as the Commander of American Legion Post 42 and Director of the American Legion Auxiliary Montana Girls’ State Program.
- Kurt Nelson, Scobey. Qualification: Region 5 Veteran. Nelson retired after a career with the Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol, and served Active Duty with the U.S. Air Force and with the Montana National Guard
Youth Justice Council
- Isaac Nehring, Helena. Qualification: Under the age of 28. Nehring is a Junior at Helena High School
- Commissioner George Real Bird II, Hardin. Qualification: Local government. Real Bird is a Big Horn County Commissioner."