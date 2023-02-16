HELENA, Mont. - A burial service is being held for those who have passed away and have not been claimed by family or friends in Helena.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is holding the burial service on May 11 at 11:00 am at the Lewis and Clark County Cemetery located at 5655 McHugh Drive in Helena.

Anyone with questions to to claim any named decedents can contact the Coroner Division at 406-442-7398.

The following decedents' names were shared by the sheriff’s office:

Emerson Johnson, Dameane Baumgartner, David Tyson, Loreen Reynolds, James Haagen, Carolyn Combest, Joanne Honea, Leonard Collins, Larry Nelson, Thomas Stryjewski, Henry Morgan, Francis Johnson, David Otis, Susan Johnson, Sarah Ann, Roger Crandell, David Fontenot, Diann McFarland, Kenneth Hamlin, Vicky Knox, Judy Hubbard, David Ellison, Marcos Angelleti