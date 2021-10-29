HELENA, Mont. - Due to a staff shortage, the City of Helena announced it will temporarily suspend bus service to East Valley/East Helena. The service is set to suspend on Nov. 2.
No disruptions will be made to fixed route buses or ADA paratransit service, according to a release from Helena's Public Information Officer.
Capital Transit says they will also increase health and safety measures, for the time being, to protect passengers and staff.
Temporary COVID-19 passenger requirements, limitations and restrictions are as follows:
1. Federal Law requires mask wearing when using public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Any passenger who refuses to wear a mask or removes their mask while on board the bus will have their trip denied or will be required to exit the bus.
2. Do not enter or use Capital Transit Bus Service if you have symptoms associated with COVID-19 or if your intended trip is/was to be tested for COVID-19.
3. Capital Transit is not an emergency medical transport service provider, if you or anyone you know is experiencing a medical emergency or may be experiencing symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus, please call your medical care provider or 911 for assistance.
4. Until further notice capital Transit staff is resuming the basic health screening and temperature checks of all passengers regardless of vaccination status prior to entering the bus. Depending on the responses or if temperature of 100-degrees Fahrenheit is recorded some passengers may be instructed not to enter the bus and to contact their health provider instead for additional instruction.