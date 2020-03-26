HELENA- All campgrounds, day-use sites and rental cabins in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are temporarily closing to the public.
The U.S. Forest Service’s release says the closure is for the health and safety of visitors as well as Forest Service employees and volunteers.
Cabin renters will receive notifications as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety of the public is our number one priority. This closure order will be lifted as soon as possible,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey in the release. “We did not make this decision lightly and we appreciate people’s cooperation.”
Other Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest trails, trailheads or dispersed camping sites are not impacted and will remain open at this time the release says.
The public is asked to recreate responsibly and to practice leave no trace principles and “pack it in-pack it out.”
“We want the public to know that the majority of the forest is still open for public access,” said Avey. “We want people to be able to get outside and stay active during these stressful times. We ask that you please recreate responsibly, don’t take unnecessary risks and practice social distancing measures.”
The release also reminds people that law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19, and that high-risk activities should be avoided.
You can view a complete list of campgrounds and site closures on the USDA website here or by contacting your local District office.