Capital Bruins squeak past the Bozeman Hawks

HELENA, Mont.- The Capital Bruins kicked off their season by playing host to the Bozeman Hawks at Vigilante Stadium tonight.
Second series of the game finds the Hawks with a fourth and six. That was no problem for Jake Casagranda as he finds Bryson Zanto for the touchdown... 6-0 Hawks after the Bruins blocked the extra point.
The very next drive the Bruins have something "brewin", but the snap goes right over Joey Michelotti's head, forcing a loss of twenty yards.
Now facing a third and thirty after the botched snap the bruins draw up a perfect screenplay to Dylan Graham, but he comes up short of the first down thanks to great team tackling from the Hawks.
However, more fourth-down magic, as Eric Cockhill sneaks behind the defense and Michelotti finds him for six. That put the Bruins up 7-6. They go on to win 14-12 after forcing a turnover on downs with under a minute remaining in the game.