HELENA, Mont. – Capital City Transit has launched a new customized way to travel around the Queen City with an accessible, user-friendly, app that lets riders pick and choose where they wish to go, kind of like an Uber or cab.

Rivers can be picked up and dropped off, curb-to-curb style anywhere within city limits.

The fare fee is only $0.85, one-way, but is subject to change to one dollar due to rising gas prices and post-pandemic inflation.

Capital City Transit is discontinuing its previous fixed bus route system with the stationary bus route system bus stop due to a lack of ridership during the height of COVID-19 from driver shortages and limited bus routes.

Deputy Director of the City Transportation Systems Department, Chris Couey, says the app is easy to use and gives everyone a chance to get from point A to point B much faster than the traditional bus system.

“It’s very user friendly, you’ll get a notification on your phone when your ride arrives and there’s also a little map on there so you can track where the driver’s at once you’ve been assigned a ride and you can see where it’s at the whole time. It’s a really useful tool for people to get around the city,” said Couey.

The app also allows riders to have a real-time tracking map so they can visually see where their assigned driver is and an estimated time of arrival with its tracking map.

Couey suggests that if you do schedule a same-day ride, you are subject to the availability of what drivers they have assembled that day in the transit fleet.

“If you know when and where you want to go, we suggest scheduling your ride the day before,” said Couey.

Ridership has spiked since launching the app in March last month, and Couey says they have close to 200 riders utilizing the new transportation model in the Capital every day.