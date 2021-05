HELENA, Mont. - Capital High machining students made 20 trailer hitch inserts for Mending Waters Montana, a local organization serving veterans.

Mending Waters Montana will pick up the trailer hitch inserts on Thursday.

A release from Central High School says Mending Waters Montana is devoted to the physical and emotional well-being of veterans through fly tying, flyfishing and outings. They work closely with the Fort Harrison Trauma Center and offering classes and a variety of outings.