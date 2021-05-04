Capital High students sell produce to help fund greenhouse

HELENA, Mont. - Students at Capital High School are helping you usher in spring by hosting a plane sale tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be selling tomato plants for $3 a plant, and pepper plants for $2 each.

The cool part about the greenhouse is it was put together by students and this is the very first year they have been able to sell their produce. The idea is to take the money from this sale and use it to make the greenhouse self-funded.

This will also allow students to create a community connection with the greenhouse, which one faculty member here at Capital High is helping to create.

"One of the plans was with this greenhouse is to raise a lot of vegetables, tomatoes," Tom Caffrey, a science teacher at the school, said. "This year, we have tomatoes and peppers primarily, and donate a certain allotment of those to the Helena Community Garden so they could raise those in some of their dedicated beds for the purpose of getting that food to the food share and helping out some people in the local community."

Faculty members have been impressed with the students have been working to get ready for the sale over the past few months. I spoke with a pair of Capital High schoolers, who say this has been quite the undertaking.

"Well, I'm a member of the Green Club and we started planting some plants inside probably three or four months ago and I've been working every week since then to grow these and then move them out to the street," Ella Krumm, a Capital High senior, said.

Caffrey also says they are working with the Montana State extension office and will work to begin a composting operation in the near future as well.

Students hope proceeds from this year's sale will go toward supplies like seeds, soil, containers and shelving in the future.

Students are also hoping to continue "growing" this project and told me tomorrow's sale can help "plant the seed" for raising community awareness.