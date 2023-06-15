Capital High teacher wins national award

HELENA, Mont. - A teacher in Helena won a national award Thursday for her exceeding expectations encouraging students to express themselves about topics they are passionate about.
Capital High School teacher Ms. Genevieve Anderson is the winner of Walgreens' Expressions challenge.
In an email on behalf of Walgreens corporation, on top of encouraging students to creatively express themselves every day, Anderson encouraged her students to participate in the Expressions challenges to tell their stories to the world.
The following is Anderson's acceptance speech:
