Capital HS, Helena PD investigate after racist graffiti found
HELENA -- A racially offensive message was discovered spray painted on the doors of a Montana high school, and now police are searching for those responsible. 
 
"BLDM" was the message spray painted on a set of doors at Capital High School in Helena last Thursday. 
 
In a letter to families, Helena Public Schools said the initial investigation suggests the letters stand for "Black Lives Don't Matter", which the school called "an intolerable and racially motivated statement". 
 
"Please know that Capital High does not stand for and will not tolerate any act of racism. Any statements associated with hatred do not represent our school, our school district, and our Helena community," the letter said.
 
Police are estimating the damage to be over $1,500, with surveillance video showing a group of at least five people spray painting the doors shortly after midnight.
 
The school says the graffiti was removed the morning it was discovered but if you have any information about who is responsible, call School Resource Officer Andrew Barton at 406-447-8461. 

Tags

Locations

News For You