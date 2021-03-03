Capital HS, Helena PD investigate after racist graffiti found

HELENA -- A racially offensive message was discovered spray painted on the doors of a Montana high school, and now police are searching for those responsible.
"BLDM" was the message spray painted on a set of doors at Capital High School in Helena last Thursday.
In a letter to families, Helena Public Schools said the initial investigation suggests the letters stand for "Black Lives Don't Matter", which the school called "an intolerable and racially motivated statement".
"Please know that Capital High does not stand for and will not tolerate any act of racism. Any statements associated with hatred do not represent our school, our school district, and our Helena community," the letter said.
Police are estimating the damage to be over $1,500, with surveillance video showing a group of at least five people spray painting the doors shortly after midnight.
The school says the graffiti was removed the morning it was discovered but if you have any information about who is responsible, call School Resource Officer Andrew Barton at 406-447-8461.
Zach Kaplan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Great Falls & Helena news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.