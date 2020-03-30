Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 4500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ABOVE 4500 FEET. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET ROADS ARE LIKELY TO BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&