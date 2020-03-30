HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena's Capital Transit team announced the following changes to its services:
- Starting Wednesday, April 1, the East Valley Transit Route will be suspended until further notice.
- The red and blue fixed route bus service remains closed until further notice.
- Paratransit bus services continue to run as normal. Operations are evaluated daily to prioritize the health and safety of passengers and staff.
For the latest changes in city services, please go to HelenaMT.gov.