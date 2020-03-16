Capital Transit suspends fixed bus routes

HELENA – Capital Transit is suspending fixed-route bus services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release, both the blue and red routes are suspended starting March 16, 2020, until further notice.
The ADA Complementary Paratransit Service is also operated by Capital Transit and will continue to operate but is subject to change in response to COVID-19. As of now, the Paratransit Service operates weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the rider must have an approved application for service. If you would like to find out more information about paratransit services you can do so by clicking here.
The Helena Civic Center also postponed all public events until further notice. The press release went on to say, the Civic Center staff are working with clients to reschedule events to a later date and are waiving any penalties associated with rescheduling or canceling.