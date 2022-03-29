HELENA–Mont. Mar. 29 is recognized in the state as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day,” marking the date in history, in 1973, when U.S. troops began coming home from the war.

The Capitol held a 50th commemoration for Veterans at the Rotunda, in honor of their brave service.

Many organizations sponsored the ceremony, such as the Governor’s office, The Montana Department of Military Affairs, Montana Military Museum, American Legion Post, The Oro Fino Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans Administration.

In 2011, the 62nd Montana Legislature enacted a law, House Bill 255, “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day,” initially establishing that annually on Mar. 30, the state would pay tribute and thank Vietnam Veterans with applicable tributes and celebration.

As Veterans from all over the state began taking their seats, there was a Native American drumming ceremony, in spiritual remembrance for those fallen.

Several Veteran keynote speakers took the stage, like former U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, Denise Feller, who served in the Republic of Vietnam in 1970-71 as a Nurse, sharing some of her experiences being overseas, away from friends and family and the unforgettable feeling of finally getting on a plane back home.

Governor Greg Gianforte also made an appearance, as he read a proclamation in recognition of the commemoration’s importance in honoring those who served during the Vietnam War.

U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, Fred Dalbec, who is proudly from the treasure state, spoke frankly about his first time coming to the annual “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony” and how he was truly in “awe” in the efforts to continue recognizing Vets who served for what feels to him like a lifetime ago.

“I was in the Navy from '62 to '65. If that tells you how old I am,” Dalbec laughed.

“We were over there, (Vietnam) flying planes over the area and we lost a few pilots on the way. And I was an electrician so I took care of the ship, mostly,” said Dalbec.

He continued, “My heart goes out to the ones that didn’t make it back. And it’s just a real privilege to be here, to see this ceremony, I think it was well done.”

267 men from Montana were killed-in-action (KIA) or died from non-hostile causes during the war, 22 Montana men were prisoners of war (POW) and/or missing-in-action, (MIA).

Presently, five of those 22 POW/MIA Vets have returned home to their beloved state, as efforts to try and locate and return the remaining continue.

There are over 33,000 men and women Vietnam Veterans who call Montana home today.