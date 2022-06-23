HELENA, Mont. - A car was on fire in Helena in the area of 11th Avenue 2 a.m. Thursday.

Helena Firefighters IAFF Local 448 said via Facebook fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading onto nearby property.

