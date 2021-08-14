Carrol College Saints prepare for season opener

HELENA, Mont.- The Carroll College Saints ramped it up a bit with an inter-squad scrimmage this morning. I was there and got a better look at how the Saints are using this scrimmage to get into regular season form.
We are just two weeks away from game one of the Carroll College Saints football season. They held their first of two inter-squad scrimmages this morning at Nelson Stadium. Preseason football may not be the most entertaining thing you can watch, but it is a great way for coaches and players to see what they have done well so far and what they need to continue to work on as they head into the season.
“I was happy so far; it’s never as good, never as bad, when you watch it on film. There is definitely room for improvement. You know this was about a day kind of solidifying or getting closer to the two-deep. Who is going to step up, game time situations, and make plays,” said head coach Troy Purcell.
Just because a scrimmage is designed to work on fine tuning skills does not mean guys are not making highlight-reel plays in the process. Even when the offense got the best the defense today, and vice versa, the respect remains between the two.
“I think it’s because we all choose to love each other and we’re all together as a group. Defense and offense will get chippy after a play, but right after we’re all right back with each other like hey good-job, good-job, let’s go. I think it’s just because there’s no quarrel between the teammates on our team,” said redshirt junior center Andrew Carter.
At the end of the day, these guys are a team, and a big part of winning comes from having good leadership in the locker room. The Saints have four captains this year and I wanted to know how that core four of guys could help push this team to where they want to be.
“I think we’ve got a good core group of leaders, offensive and defensively. All the position groups have a couple guys that have stepped up and will continue to step up. Play how they’re supposed to play, lead us to where we need to be, and where we want to be. We’ve talked about setting the bar, and i think we have a group that is ready to do that,” senior safety TJ Abraham, told me.
The saints will have round two of their inter-squad scrimmages Saturday August 21 and will kick their season off on the road at Montana Western on Saturday August 28. You can find the rest of their 2021 schedule here.