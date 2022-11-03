HELENA, Mont. - Carroll College has announced it's plan to develop a new graduate-level Physician Assistant (PA) program.
According to Carroll College, it will be a 27-month program that will prepare students to earn a Master of Science (MS) in Physician Assistant Studies.
“I believe this announcement marks one of the most significant programmatic developments in Carroll College’s 113 year history. Carroll’s new Physician Assistant Program will serve the growing healthcare needs across Montana and especially rural areas,” said John Cech, Ph.D., president of Carroll College in a press release.
Carroll College has laid out a five-year strategic plan to enhance the college’s academic profile and this PA program supports a key objective of the plan by creating new partnerships with nonprofit, healthcare, industry, and educational organizations.
“Carroll College has a strong tradition of leading the nation in preparing students for medical school,” said Rich Rasmussen, president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association in a press release. “Now that same commitment to preparing students for medical school will be leveraged to graduate physician assistants ready to deliver high quality care in Montana. Carroll’s deep commitment to our state and long standing relationship with hospitals across the state will help fill the needed gap for physician assistants and help solve a critical workforce shortage.”
Carroll College will be the second school in Montana with this program, while Rocky Mountain College in Billings is the other.
Carroll has set a goal matriculation date of fall of 2025 for the first cohort of 34 students in the program.
To lead the program, Carroll will begin the search for a Founding Program Director who would be onboard by summer of 2023.
To learn more about the Physician’s Assistant program at Carroll College, click here.
