HELENA- In-person instruction for Carroll College’s fall 2020 semester will begin early on August 17.
The college says the modified semester will start 10 days earlier than previously scheduled and will eliminate the fall break, ensuring that all students will complete their courses, including finals, by November 25 before Thanksgiving.
The decision to start the fall semester early this year was made in consultation with medical professionals, Lewis and Clark Public Health and upon reviewing the latest information available about the potential progression of COVID-19 the college said.
“Montana has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases but the concern remains that the virus will reemerge, and it will be particularly difficult to manage cases once the flu season occurs,” Carroll College wrote in a release. “An effective strategy in reducing virus transmission has been limiting travel. This schedule allows the college to limit some of the large-scale student travel that typically occurs during a traditional fall semester.”
Carroll College President, Dr. John Cech, added that along with the changes to the fall calendar, they will be implementing several other modifications to the campus experience, including adhering to strict health and safety protocols.
A number of events and operations on campus are affected by the academic calendar change and Carroll says they are currently working on adjusting them.
Updates and information on the planning process will be shared on Carroll College’s website here and with the Carroll community on a regular basis.