Carroll College Fall Football Camp Underway

HELENA, Mont. - As day two of fall practice for the Carroll College Saints wraps up Friday, I got an inside look into what kind of mental and physical impact the short season they had this spring may have on their season this fall.
"So that was like the chance for us to get all the rust out, get all the little kinks and twists out that we had as a team. And really build off of that first game that we had last season against Rocky Mountain College," said tight end Antonio Collins.
The Saints did see success in their spring season posting a 3-1 regular season record... That bumped Coach Purcell's record to 9-6 overall in two seasons as Head Coach.
However, the record is not the main concern in August.
"That stuff will all take care of itself; we're a win the day mentality. The other part of the shirt says M-E-R-A-T-T on it (Maximum Effort Required At This Time). I do not care what the last play was; I do not care what the next play is going to be. All we focus on is getting better that rep, and if we keep doing that throughout the games the scores will take care of themselves, and the season will take care of itself," said Coach Troy Purcell.
Now their shirts may read "ME-RATT", but these guys are clearly more of a selfless bunch. "WE-RATT" seems a little more fitting to me.
"I think it's huge getting those reps in as a team, right the ultimate team game. Getting those reps together and that experience right, where the young guys can get in there and get reps in a live game get to go against really good competition, “said wide receiver Kyle Pierce.
The reigning Frontier Conference Champion Saints will open up their season on the road Saturday Aug. 28 against Montana Western at 1 PM. You can access their full schedule here.