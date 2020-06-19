HELENA- Carroll College is looking for vendors for its Career and Graduate School Fair on September 24.
A release from Carroll College says the cost for the fair is $250 per table, which includes breakfast and lunch for up to three representatives.
If a virtual fair is necessary, Carroll says any registered organization will be provided a half-rate discount.
The event will be open to Carroll College and Helena College students, veterans and community members and will run on September 24 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.
To register, visit the Carroll College Career and Graduate School fair registration site or contact Wes Feist at wfeist@carroll.eduor (406) 447-5465.
If you are a Carroll alum, you can contact Wes for a promotion code for a registration discount.
Carroll College also say they are happy to host workshops, on-campus or virtual interviews and information sessions at the request of organizations and graduate programs for the week of September 21-25. You can contact Career Services at careers@carroll.edu to arrange any of these options.
You can learn more about the schedule on Carroll’s website here.
To register for the fair, click here.