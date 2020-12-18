Carroll College looks ahead to upcoming spring semester

HELENA - As colleges and universities around our state wrap up their fall semesters, many are now looking to figure out what the spring semester will look like.
With just over a thousand students at Carroll, the college was able to hold classes in-person this past semester and plans to do so for the spring as well.
“We didn't have a single day that we had to go remote,” said John Cech, President of Carroll College. “We were in person both in the classroom and on-campus as a residential campus. 80 percent of our students live on campus."
Classes for next semester will begin on January 19 and students have to test negative before coming back. While they were able to avoid any wide-scale outbreaks, Cech told me they did have a close call at one point.
"We too had an uptick of COVID-19 active cases, about the second week of October,” Cech said. “We were able to isolate it, identify where it was occurring, and then test all of the students in those areas."
According to Cech, only 27 percent of accredited colleges and universities were able to function entirely in person this past semester. Cech tells me that the Frontier Conference is not allowing fans at sporting events, which will include football coming up this spring with the first home game on February 27.
One other interesting tidbit about the way that Carroll will be ending the semester...they plan to hold commencement ceremonies for both the classes of 2020 and 2021 on May 15 and 16 of next year. Cech says if graduates can't make it back for the ceremony, they can still walk at any time over the next ten years.