Carroll College ‘Marching Back’ to campus with plan to get students back in the classroom

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA CHOUTEAU TETON IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BEAVERHEAD BROADWATER GALLATIN MADISON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG HOLE PASS, BIG SANDY, BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN PASS, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHIEF JOSEPH PASS, CHOTEAU, DILLON, DUTTON, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GREAT FALLS, HELENA, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LINCOLN, MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONIDA PASS, NORRIS HILL, RAYNESFORD, RAYNOLDS PASS, ROGERS PASS, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, TWIN BRIDGES, VIRGINIA CITY, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WINSTON, WISDOM, AND WISE RIVER.