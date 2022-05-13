HELENA, Mont. –Carroll College is gearing up in celebration for its class of 2022 commencement.

Last-minute graduation preparations are well underway as the college prepares for the big day to host this year’s class of ‘22 and their families.

228 students are set to walk, including students in Master’s programs, like the first-year accelerated nursing that started at Carroll in 2020, as well as four-year undergraduates in various majors from International Relations to Anthrozoology.

The class of 2021 and 2020 last year, held a joint ceremony after cancellations due to the pandemic.

This year's commencement will be held outside, in hopes of happy weather, and the college advises everyone to bring layers, water, and whatever is necessary to stay comfortable during the two-hour ceremony.

Something new in this celebration is the college will be honoring some students that attended Carroll College more than 50 years ago.

Cassie Hall, Carroll’s Registrar said, “Last year we had a ceremony honoring two graduating classes, and this year we are back to just the class of 2022.

“However, we are excited because we are welcoming back three classes of alumni who are graduating again as well as our 50, 60, and 70-year graduates. So, we have quite a group coming back to celebrate and commemorate their graduation many decades ago,” said Hall.

The ceremony starts at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Nelson stadium. No tickets are required for entry and anyone is welcome to rally and cheer on another generation of Carroll students.

Go, Saints!