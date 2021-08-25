Carroll College starts the school year with COVID-19 restrictions

HELENA, Mont.- Students here are able to operate on a relatively normal schedule. They have light protocols in place, but those will regularly shift with how Lewis and Clark County’s numbers look.
As students file in and out of the student center on their first day of fall classes, Dr. John Cech eagerly awaits trying to stop and talk with as many students as he can. With COVID-19 numbers rising again, I caught up with the president of Carroll College to find out what they are doing to protect their students.
“Yes, so we are requiring masks in the classrooms and in meetings between faculty and staff, and students. And then we are asking students, and faculty and staff, to wear masks elsewhere on campus," said Dr. Cech.
Their protocols remain effective so far from last year. Carroll was a part of a small number of schools who managed to stay on campus and in the classroom through COVID-19 for the entire 2020 school year.
"I should mention that Carroll College was one of only 27% of America’s colleges and universities that did not have to go remote for a single day last year. So, we are so proud of that, and we are on track to do that again next year," said Dr. Cech
Earlier this week Carroll offered free testing for COVID-19 and saw just over 65% of students take part. Of those nearly 800 students that were tested, Carroll only has three total positive tests at this time.
Dr. Cech also told me that Carroll is in contact with the Lewis and Clark County health officials every single day to make sure that they are always staying proactive with their COVID-19 protocols.