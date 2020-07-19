HELENA - Students in Carroll College tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, as cases in Lewis and Clark County continue rising.
According to the Independent Record, this comes after staff sent an email to students on Monday, mentioning test results of someone living in on-campus apartments during their diagnosis and throughout their recovery process.
The announcement also states that the college has worked on contract tracing since then with public health offices.
As of Sunday morning, there are 62 active cases in the county, bringing the total to 80.