HELENA, Mont. - Carroll College received national recognition for the eleventh year in a row ranking as the best Regional College in the West by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges in the nation 2022.
A release from Carroll College reports Carroll garnered a perfect overall score of 100 among 1,400 schools, the only regional college and Catholic college to earn this honor 11 years in a row.
"My initial reaction was just “Wow!” and immediately realized this continued prestigious acknowledgement is because of our excellent student success, superb faculty, and outstanding staff,” Carroll College President Dr. John Cech said in the release. “I am grateful and thrilled about Carroll's unprecedented recognition of being named U.S. News’ #1 Regional College in the West for the 11th year in a row! For Carroll College to have maintained this #1 ranking for longer than any other regional college in the country is a remarkable achievement.”
Carroll also placed second for Best Value College in the West and placed third for Best Regional College in the West for Veterans.
“Carroll’s position as the highest ranked private college in the Pacific Northwest for value is a testament to the efforts being made to ensure Carroll is accessible and affordable for all who seek a four-year or graduate education on our campus,” Cech said in the release. “With 99 percent of our students receiving some form of institutional aid coupled with the most competitive merit scholarships in the region, Carroll is committed to serving our most promising students regardless of financial need. Plus, the full benefits offered through our Yellow Ribbon program provide an affordable pathway for our veterans and their dependents.”