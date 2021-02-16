Weather Alert

...Periods of light accumulating snow through Wednesday... Periods of light snow will continue across parts of north-central, west-central, and central Montana through Wednesday. Snow accumulations are expected to be light overall, with up to one-half inch for most locations and up to 2 inches along and near higher elevations. Travelers should expect reduced visibility at times on roads, including with road markers as snow packs down on untreated roads. Slick conditions can be expected as well as the new snow falls on the already existing snowpack from last week.