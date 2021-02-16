HELENA, Mont. - The Carroll College Fighting Saints Football Team started practice Tuesday morning, as they prepare for their spring football schedule in the Frontier Conference.
The Saints got back on the field Tuesday morning for the first time since their "fling" scrimmage in the fall, as they now prepare for their first football game since November of 2019.
"You're going to have a lot of juice on day one," Head Football Coach Troy Purcell said. "As long as you have your mind right coming in, being around the guys, it's a great opportunity to get better and be great leaders."
With news that Frontier opponents such as Southern Oregon, Montana Western and Montana Tech are opting out of the 2021 spring season, the Saints are still a full-go.
"It's exciting times right now just to be able to get out on the field," Coach Purcell said regarding this season. "We have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement."
There are five total teams set to play football in the Frontier Conference this spring, the others being Rocky Mountain College, Eastern Oregon, College of Idaho and Montana State-Northern. The Frontier Conference athletic directors are in the process of putting together a new four-game schedule for the remaining schools who have committed to playing.