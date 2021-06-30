Carroll receives large donation, plans to renovate library

HELENA, Mont. -- Carroll College has received one of the largest gifts in the history of the school, coming in at just over two million dollars.
They plan to use the money towards finishing renovations to the college's library, and creating a learning commons area for students.
The donation comes from Carroll graduate Roy Simperman, and will result in new collaborative workspaces and a 24-hour study room for students, as well as other items like a 3D printer, and outdoor patio area.
They will also have other tools available for students, including technological enhancements, a podcast studio, and a coffee kiosk. I asked the college’s president, Dr. John Cech, what his expectations are for the new facility.
"When we're finished, I think this will be one of the most state-of-the-art libraries and learning commons in the entire Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies," Cech said.
These renovations are the second phase of renovations to the library, the first part of which were completed in 2019. The biggest emphasis is an increase in study spaces for both collaborative and individual settings for students.
Carroll officials say the renovations will begin next spring and will take just over a year to complete once construction begins.
As these renovations are completed, we will take you inside and show you what the new facility looks like.