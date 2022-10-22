HELENA, Mont. - If you were looking for a reason to carve a pumpkin, but don’t have a good place to display it, pass it on to Montana WILD!

Through Nov. 4, Montana WILD is taking your best wildlife inspired pumpkins to give to the bears in their care for enrichment.

“enrichment for the bears in our care. The best carvings will receive a photo of a bear with their pumpkin. Winner's photos will also be featured on our Facebook page,” Montana WILD said.

Pumpkins can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through Nov. 4.