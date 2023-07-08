Former Capital High track athlete Audrey Bloomquist has found success after leaving Helena for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and recently, she was one of 577 female athletes across all divisions to be nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
“I was so happy. I remember, um, I was actually talking to our sports information director at our track, and she said, just super nonchalant, like, by the way, we're nominating you for NCAA Women of the Year. And I was just baffled at a loss for words,” Bloomquist said.
While she didn’t win the award, Bloomquist was named the Female Athlete of the Year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and was an NCAA Elite 90 award winner.
“Just knowing that, you know, all that hard work paid off and, and people saw, you know, the leader that I was becoming was really, really cool to me and really important,” Bloomquist said.
On the track, Bloomquist was all-region in the triple jump and 4x100 relay and qualified for Division II nationals for the first time.
“So blessed to be able to go to nationals, but I did fall short, both indoor and outdoor of being an All-American. So that's the top eight, um, at Nationals. And um, I think this past year I was kind of just thankful to be there and excited for the experience,” she said. “But this next year I really want to go after that all-American position and be able to bring home that all-American trophy.”
While she has made a name for herself in Colorado, Bloomquist will never forget her time in Montana.
“It was the most perfect child's hometown. Um, I just love the community there. Um, when you're growing up there, it feels a lot bigger than it really is. Uh, going to Colorado Springs, I kind of realized that,” Bloomquist said.
Bloomquist has one more year at UCCS before she puts her Sports Management master's degree to use.
