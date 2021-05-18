Cathedral among various buildings targeted by recent Helena vandalism

HELENA, Mont. -- Graffiti struck one of Helena's most notable landmarks late Sunday night, as the Cathedral of St. Helena was spray-painted by the main entrance to the historic building.

People stopped as they walked and drove by, stunned to see some of the phrases on the side of the beloved building, considered by many to be one of the most iconic buildings in the city itself.

According to a Facebook post, Helena Police say they estimate the damage to be over $10k, and counted 10 different vehicles and five different buildings that have been targeted.

"I don't know why you would want to vandalize cars at an elderly retirement center," Jamie Van Valkenburg, who recently moved to Helena, said. "Montana, I consider pretty safe as a whole, and especially Helena with its very Catholic background. I feel very safe calling this place my new home."

Helena Police also say they are still responding to calls for service regarding the vandalism, and the investigation will remain ongoing.

The cathedral held its first mass in 1914, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.