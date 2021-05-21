Weather Alert

...Periods of snow will continue into the overnight hours for Southwest and North-central Montana... Bands of moderate to at times heavy snow will continue to move northward through northward through Southwestern and portions of North- central Montana through midnight, before slowly diminishing thereafter. Visibility may fall below a half mile at times during heavier periods of snowfall. Additional snow accumulations will mostly range from one to to two inches, but localized higher amounts are possible. Slushy road surface accumulation is becoming more common, now that that the daytime heating is being lost. Those traveling should be prepared for areas of poor visibility and potential slippery roads tonight.