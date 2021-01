Weather Alert

...SNOW MAY CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES THROUGH MID-EVENING ACROSS ROGER PASS AND FLESHER PASS... Snow associated with a passing disturbance will produce minor accumulations up to 2 inches through mid-evening before winding down by late evening. The main areas impacted include Roger Pass, Flesher Pass, as well as the Lincoln area, but may expand south to include the MacDonald Pass area at times. Travelers in this area should expect reduced visibility and snow-covered roads through this evening.