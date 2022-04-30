HELENA, Mont. - Changes are coming to the fishing regulations review and development process.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the new process will be simpler, and allow the department to be more responsive to public input and resource needs.

As a part of the changes, fishing regulations booklets will be printed only on odd-numbered years, with the next booklet ready by March 1, 2023, and valid through February 28, 2025.

The public can submit comments on the proposals for the 2023-2024 regulations starting Aug. 26 until Sept. 22.

If you have suggestions or interest, you can attend an upcoming public meeting or Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) meeting. Ideas can also be sent to fwpfishcomments@mt.gov.

A final commission act will happen at the scheduled Oct. 20 meeting.

Several public and CAC meetings to discuss fishing regulations are scheduled around the state in the following areas:

Statewide:

May 11 – Zoom, 6-7:30 p.m., login information will be posted on the FWP website closer to the meeting date

Region 1: May 9 – Kalispell, FWP office, 490 North Meridian, 4-7 p.m. May 10 – Thompson Falls, FWP office, 5427 MT 200, 4-7 p.m. May 19 – Libby, City Hall – Ponderosa Room, 952 E. Spruce, 4-7 p.m. May 17 - CAC meeting at the Lone Pine Visitor Center, 5 p.m.

Region 2 – To be announced

Region 3 May 4 – Bozeman, CAC meeting at FWP office, 1400 S. 19th, 5:30 p.m.

Region 4 May 12 – Great Falls, CAC meeting at FWP office, 4600 Giant Springs Road, 6-8 p.m. May 17 – Lewistown, Lewistown Public Library, 7- 8:30 p.m. May 24 – Great Falls, FWP office, 4600 Giant Springs Road, 7-8:30 p.m.

Region 5 – To be announced

Region 6 May 31 – CAC meeting, details to be announced

Region 7 – To be announced

More dates and details will be announced as they become available.