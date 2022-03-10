HELENA—MONT, Superintendent of Public Instruction, (OPI) Elise Arntzen is looking to create more flexibility with licensing Montana teachers by changing the current teacher licensing through the Board of Public Education (BPE) and seeking public comment.
Getting a teaching license renewed became increasingly difficult through the pandemic and in several cases a license would expire, meaning that the teachers were no longer technically eligible to be teaching in the classroom.
Arntzen is trying to keep that issue from ever happening again, while driving more educators to the state.
Through new inanition of licensing revisions, Arntzen is going to put teachers and Montana students, first.
The need for emergency authorizations for teacher licenses has doubled since 2020, highlighting the demand for future teachers.
These revisions are set to equalize alternative teacher preparation pathways, increasing access for expired licensees accepting a lifetime license, recognizing a license for a national board of certification for teachers and even helping military spouses who teach by offering reciprocity from other states.
All Montana submissions of written public comment will help ensure that quality educators are present to teach future generations and fill their classrooms.
Submissions are due April 8, by 5:00 p.m. Comments can be sent via email to the BPE and all future changes will be voted on in May.
For more information, please contact Dr. Julie Murgel, Chief Operating Officer, at julie.murgel@mt.gov or call 1- 406-444-3172
