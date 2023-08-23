HELENA, Mont. - All charges against the seven protestors arrested from the House of Representatives’ gallery in April have been dropped.

Charges were initially brought up when protestors in the gallery began shouting “let her speak,” and “Our house,” after Speaker Regier would not call on Representative Zooey Zephyr, who was trying to speak on Senate Bill 518, and the House upheld the decision with a vote.

A motion to dismiss the charges was filed by the Lewis and Clark County Attorney, saying that doing so was “in the best interest of justice.”

Rep. Zephyr shared a statement Tuesday after the charges were dropped, saying she is grateful for the protestors’ dedication to democracy and was glad to see the charges dropped.

You can read Rep. Zephyr’s full statement below: