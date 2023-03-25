Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 5 inches at lower elevations, and 6 to 12 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy roads will become snow covered, making travel especially difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&