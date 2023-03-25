HELENA, Mont. - Small Business Week is coming up in April, and Montana’s 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year along with other Montana Small Business award winners were recently announced!
“This year’s Montana SBA award winners are not only a testament to the grit and resiliency of Montana small businesses,” said Montana District Director Brent Donnelly, “but also an inspiration as they highlight the opportunities entrepreneurship affords to make tremendous impacts to our families and our Montana communities.”
2023 Montana Award Winners:
- Small Business Persons of the Year
- Neli and Dimitar Nikolov, The Corral Burger and Lodge in Gardiner, MT
- Woman Owned Small Business Of the Year
- Shellie’s Country Café, Inc., Helena, MT
- Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year
- Willie’s Distillery, Inc., Ennis, MT
- SBA Young Entrepreneurs of the Year
- Asia Caluori & Dustin Anglen – Pearl Boba Tea Missoula, MT
- Small Business Exporter of the Year & Rocky Mountain Region VIII Exporter of the Year
- Penta Machine Company, Bozeman, MT
- Small Business Champion of the Year
- Wayne Nelson, Stockman Bank, Billings, MT
National Small Business Week is coming up, from April 30 to May 6, and state Small Business Persons of the Year winners will be formally recognized on May 1 in Washington D.C.
All winners will be honored locally during the week of May 1.
You can find more about the winners from the SBA’s press release here.
