HELENA- Several representatives wrote to Chief Justice McGrath and Justice Sanderfur, urging them to excuse themselves from further participating in the cases of Montana Democratic Party V. Stapleton DA 20-0396 and DA 20-0397.
In the letter, the Justices are urged to follow the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct and quotes rule 1.2 of the code: “A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”
The letter says they are concerned about the appearance of impropriety in the cases, given the justices’ backgrounds.
Before Justice Sandefur was elected to the Court, he filed paperwork to run for the State Senate as a Democrat, and during the course of his election to the Court, the Montana Democratic Party launched a paid advertising effort according to the letter.
It goes on to say Chief Justice McGrath was elected to multiple offices on a partisan basis before being elected to the Court and ran for more than 20 years as a Democrat. During his time as Attorney General, the letter states he held a position on the Executive Board of the Montana Democratic Party.
“Given your close affiliations with the Montana Democratic Party your continued involvement in these cases is a grave threat to the integrity of the judiciary,” the letter reads. “...It is our sincere hope that you will uphold the ethical obligations of your office, follow the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct and recuse yourselves from these cases immediately.”
The letter in full:
Chief Justice McGrath & Justice Sandefur:
We write to you today to urge you to follow the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct and recuse yourselves from participating any further in the cases of Montana Democratic Party V. Stapleton DA 20-0396 and DA 20-0397.
The Montana Code of Judicial Conduct, Canon 1, Rule 1.2 states:
“A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”
We are deeply concerned about the appearance of impropriety in this case given your backgrounds.
Prior to Justice Sandefur’s election to the Court, you filed paperwork to run for the State Senate as a Democrat. During the course of your election to the Court, the Montana Democratic Party launched a paid advertising effort, spending tens of thousands of dollars on your behalf and ultimately propelling you to victory.
Prior to Chief Justice McGrath’s election to the Court, you were elected to multiple offices on a partisan basis, running for more than 20 years as a Democrat. During your time as Attorney General, you held a position on the Executive Board of the Montana Democratic Party.
As noted in the above-mentioned Canon “Public confidence in the judiciary is eroded by improper conduct and conduct that creates the appearance of impropriety” and “Conduct that compromises or appears to compromise the independence, integrity, and impartiality of a judge undermines public confidence in the judiciary.”
For a free society to properly function, the public must have confidence in the fairness of the judiciary. Given your close affiliations with the Montana Democratic Party your continued involvement in these cases is a grave threat to the integrity of the judiciary. There is no doubt that, for many citizens, your continued involvement in these cases “creates the appearance of impropriety” and “appears to compromise the independence, integrity, and impartiality of a judge.”
It is our sincere hope that you will uphold the ethical obligations of your office, follow the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct and recuse yourselves from these cases immediately. We appreciate time and attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
Speaker of the House, Representative Greg Hertz (HD 12)
House Majority Leader, Representative Brad Tschida (HD 97)
Speaker Pro Tempore, Representative Wylie Galt (HD 30)
President, Senator Scott Sales (SD 35)
Senate Majority Leader, Fred Thomas (SD 86)
Representative David Dunn (HD9)
Representative Derek Skees (HD 11)
Representative Barry Usher (HD 40)
Representative Sue Vinton (HD 56)
Representative Matt Regier (HD 4)
Senator Keith Regier (SD 3)
Representative Seth Berglee (HD 58)
Representative Vince Ricci (HD 55)
Senator Kenneth Bogner (SD 19)
Representative Rhonda Knudsen (HD 34)
Senator Jason Ellsworth (SD 43)
Representative Casey Knudsen (HD 33)
Representative Forrest Mandeville (HD 57)
Representative Greg DeVries (HD 75)
Representative Steve Gunderson (HD 1)
Senator Bob Keenan (SD 5)
Representative Peggy Webb (HD 43)
Representative Alan Redfield (HD 59)
Representative Denley Loge (HD 14)
Representative Dan Bartel (HD 29)
Senator Jennifer Fielder (SD 7)
Representative Becky Beard (HD 80)
Representative Mark Noland (HD 10)