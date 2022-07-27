HELENA, Mont. - A child drowned in a pool at an unlicensed daycare in the Helena Valley.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton confirms with Montana Right Now the child, identified as one-year-old Camden Brown, got out of the house on Kerr Dr. when he fell into a pool in the backyard.

The boy was taken to St. Peter’s Health where he was pronounced deceased.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office will be making the final decision on if any charges will be filed, Dutton said.