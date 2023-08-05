HELENA, Mont. - Chip sealing work is starting Aug. 8 on multiple streets near Carroll College in Helena.

Residents will get a notice of the day or days work is planned for their street. The City of Helena says no cars or trailers should be parked on the street when chip sealing is scheduled.

The City asks residents to not run irrigation or water if it will result in water running onto the street during chipping operations.

When work is being done, single lane closures, detours, and parking restrictions will be in place.

The following streets will be impacted Aug. 8 through Aug. 11:

N. Jackson St.

Logan St.

N. Warren St.

N. Ewing St.

Rodney St.

National Ave.

Bedford St.

W. 13th St.

E 14th St.

E 15th St.

E 16th St.

17th St.

Dodge Ave.

Columbia Ave.

National Ave.

Phoenix Ave.

Chestnut St.

Poplar St.

Aspen St.

N. Cooke St.

N. Roberts St.

N. Harris St.

N. Oaks St.

Elm St.

Cole Ave.

Cherry St.

Orange St.

Birch St.

Maple St.

Garrison St.

University St.

Flowerree St.

Stuart St.

Hauser Blvd.

Knight St.

Choteau St.

Cannon St.

Linden St.

Wilder Ave.

Leslie Ave.