HELENA, Mont. - Chris Gallus has been appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices.
Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte, appointed Gallus who is filling the vacancy after former Commissioner Jeff Mangan resigned, effective December 30, 2022.
“Montanans deserve a political system that is transparent and ethical, and they count on an independent, nonpartisan, well-qualified Commissioner of Political Practices to serve as a watchdog to preserve that system,” Governor Gianforte said. “I have every confidence Chris Gallus will serve as commissioner with honor and integrity. I appreciate Chris’ willingness to serve the people of Montana in this critical role, and look forward to his confirmation in the Senate.”
A release from the Office of the Governor says Gallus is a Butte native and graduate of Carroll College and the University of Montana School of Law, Gallus has practiced law in Montana for nearly three decades. His practice has involved constitutional litigation, government relations, and state and federal campaign finance law.
