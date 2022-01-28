HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena 9-1-1 Center is reporting they are having problems with Verizon customers calling in.
Verizon customers can call 9-1-1 and the non-emergency number, however, the center is having troubles with calling back and transferring callers.
This issue is between the phone companies and they are working on a solution according to the City of Helena 9-1-1 Center.
There is no estimate as to when the issue will be fixed at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.