HELENA, Mont. — On Monday, June 27, the City of Helena announced that Brett Petty has been hired as its next Chief of Police.

Petty, who has been serving as Interim Chief since the retirement of Steve Hagen in December 2021, was officially sworn into his new position at the City Commission’s June 27 meeting. “

I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Helena Police Department,” says Petty. “Helena is such an important place to me and my family. I couldn’t be happier to have the chance to continue serving this community as Chief of Police.”

In his new role, Petty will oversee 79 full-time staff, which includes patrol officers, the criminal investigation division, the Dispatch Center, and Records Section. Petty says his top priorities as Chief of Police will be filling vacant officer and dispatcher positions along with community engagement.

Petty has over 18 years’ experience in law enforcement with all his years in law enforcement served with the Helena Police Department. Prior to being promoted to Assistant Chief, Petty served as a Captain and Lieutenant within the HPD Administration.

“The City of Helena is incredibly fortunate to have Brett Petty stepping up to serve as its next Chief of Police,” says Interim City Manager Tim Burton. “We had a highly qualified and competitive pool of applicants to choose from, but Brett rose to the top. I believe his experience and temperament make him the right person for this role.”

Petty graduated from Montana State University in 2003. He and his wife, Rose, have 3 children between the ages of 16 and 9. In his free time, Petty helps coach his sons’ baseball teams and is active in Helena’s Babe Ruth baseball league.