HELENA, Mont. - A section of 6th Ave. will be closed Monday and portions of Winne Ave. will be closed Tuesday through Thursday for repairs.
Multiple street maintenance projects are being completed by the City of Helena this upcoming week.
On Monday, Nov. 1, 6th Ave. will be closed from Warren St. to Cruse Ave. as crews repair damaged asphalt.
Winne Ave. will undergo asphalt repair and replacement, resulting in the following closures:
- Tuesday, Nov. 2: S. Montana Ave. to S. Cooke St.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3: S. Cooke St. to Wallace St.
- Thursday, Nov. 4: Wallace St. to S. Roberts St.