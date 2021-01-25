City of Helena creates study to improve key intersections, corridors

HELENA - The city of Helena designed a multimodal traffic study to see how they can realistically improve safety, connectivity, access, mobility and pleasantness of certain critical intersections and corridors within Helena.
In a release from the city of Helena, examiners are looking at how they can improve the five-point intersections of Lyndale Avenue, Montana Avenue, Helena Avenue and Last Chance Gulch, Helena Avenue and Neill Avenue. In addition, the city is looking at how they can improve the corridors that interlink Helena's downtown and midtown.
The study, according to the release, shows suggestions of both short-term and long-term transportation improvements "by supporting modal choice, improving the function and circulation of key intersections, enabling access for disabled individuals, and providing enhanced comfort and visual appeal for all users."
The city has completed a draft of the study and a summery of the study's suggestions. They are accepting public comments due by Feb. 19.