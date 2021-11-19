HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena has launched an online tool to gather feedback on funds it received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.
Feedback is being sought through BeHeardHelena.com, and users can adjust fund allocations for City proposals, while also submitting new ideas through the comment feature the City said.
For public recommendations to be considered, they must meet the following guidelines for ARPA fund uses:
- Respond to the COVID 19 Public Health Emergency and its negative economic impacts
- Premium Pay for eligible workers
- Provision of government services to the extent to the reduction of revenues due to the pandemic
- Investments in necessary water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
The City has received half of its’ ARPA funds and will receive the other half in 2022. All funds must be committed or spent by December 31, 2024.
Be Heard Helena will be available through Dec. 10.