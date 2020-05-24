HELENA- The City of Helena is looking into the redevelopment of Cruse Avenue.
According to the city’s website, they are looking to transform the Cruse Avenue corridor and their goal is to, “activate this corridor, remake and revision it seamlessly into the existing downtown district to provide an amenity to the residents of Helena/ Lewis & Clark County and an asset to Downtown District businesses.”
The city goes on to say Cruise Avenue has existed since the 1970s Urban Renewal era and was originally envisioned as a bypass from Highway 15 to downtown, however, the vision was never realized.
An introductory meeting will be held Starting Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30 pm via Zoom.
For more information and the link to the Zoom meeting, you can visit the City of Helena’s website here.