Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA AND EASTERN TETON. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR ADDITIONAL WEATHER INFORMATION, CHECK OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GREATFALLS. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH UP TO 18 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL RATES FROM LATE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COULD APPROACH 1 INCH PER HOUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR AMELIA BROOKS, A WHITE 22 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, 220 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES, BROWN HAIR THAT CHANGES TO BLONDE HALFWAY DOWN, AND BRACES. AMELIA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE OCTOBER 13TH WHEN SHE LEFT ON FOOT FROM A RESIDENTIAL AREA IN BILLINGS, MONTANA. SHE HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND IS KNOWN TO USE DRUGS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT AMELIA, PLEASE CALL BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 657 8460.