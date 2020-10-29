Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND LIBERTY. * WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND CAUSE LOCAL POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL WILL BE SOMEWHAT DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&