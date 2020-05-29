HELENA- As Montana comes up on phase two of the Reopening the Big Sky phased approach, the City of Helena Parks Department is providing guidelines and information for this summer's operations in response to COVID-19.
Guidance from the Parks Department from their release is as follows:
General information for all Parks Dept. operations: Social distancing must continue; masks will be worn by staff when social distancing is not possible. Meetings will continue to be held online. Advisory boards will not be meeting until the declaration of emergency is lifted by the Mayor or the Commission amends the resolution.
Parks Administrative Office:
On June 1, the Parks Department office will open to the public Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Social distancing will remain a priority and staff will serve only one patron at a time at the front desk and visitors are asked to wear masks. The public is encouraged to continue to use email and phone correspondence for parks reservations and parks department questions and issues. Contact Jennifer Schade at jschade@helenamt.gov or 406-447-8463.
Urban Parks:
Phase 2: On June 1, the Parks Dept. will re-open playgrounds with social distancing continuing as a priority. Reference “Outdoor Recreation and Sports” on the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 web page for additional local guidance: https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/disease-control/covid-19-main-page.html
Walking Mall Permitting/Food Trucks:
Phase 1/2: On May 4, the Parks Dept. began permitting food trucks in parks and on the walking mall. Food trucks must follow social distancing and State and local guidelines. Reference “Food, Beverage, Gaming” on the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 web page for additional local guidance: https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/disease-control/covid-19-main-page.html
Open Space:
Phase 2: Operations will continue as normal with a priority on encouraging social distancing. Staff will be working with partner organizations and contractors to offer guidance on operations ensuring social distancing, appropriate group size and use of tools. Reference “Outdoor Recreation and Sports” on the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 web page for additional local guidance: https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/disease-control/covid-19-main-page.html
Civic Center:
Phase 2: On June 1, the Civic Center will open back up to the public, including the box office for ticket sales. Staff will continue to prioritize physical distancing and are working with the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department to establish appropriate capacity for groups in each space.
Please visit www.helenaciviccenter.com
Last Chance Splash Pool:
Phase 2: The pool will open with normal hours on June 22. The waterpark will remain closed and patron capacity will be limited to 50 people through Phase 2 of the Governor’s Reopening Plan. Morning swim lessons will be offered and registration is open. Evening swim lessons that traditionally take place during recreation swim will not be offered this summer in order to keep occupancy low. Additional sanitation procedures will be established per State and Lewis and Clark Public Health Guidelines. https://www.lastchancesplash.com/home
Kay’s Kids:
Phase 2: The free summer day camp program, Kay’s Kids, will have a different format this summer as a response to local health concerns. Camp will not be held in-person this summer. From June 12 to August 7, free weekly take-home camp kits for children ages 6-11, including passes to some City of Helena activities, will be distributed on Fridays from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at Bryant Elementary School, 1520 Livingston Ave. Free weekday lunches for ages 1-18 will continue to be distributed by Sodexo Food Services at various City of Helena parks. For more information on Kay’s Kids and to register for a take-home kit, please visit Helena Parks and Recreation at www.helenamt.gov/parks-recreation. Kays Kids is sponsored by the Kay McKenna Youth Foundation. Information at www.kayskidsmt.org.
Tennis Lessons:
Phase 2: Lessons will be held and staff will sanitize equipment between lessons: Sign-up is here: https://www.helenamt.gov/government/departments/parks/recreation-activities “Outdoor Recreation and Sports” on the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 web page for additional local guidance: https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/disease-control/covid-19-main-page.html
Golf Course:
Phase 1: Operations will continue in a limited capacity. Golf carts will be available for rent with sanitization after each use. The retail shop is open with limits on the number of people in the shop to accomplish social distancing. Tee times are spaced to 9-minute intervals. Individual and group lessons will resume with increased physical distancing measures followed. Reference “Outdoor Recreation and Sports” on the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 web page for additional local guidance https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/disease-control/covid-19-main-page.html
Muni’s:
Muni's is open, with limited capacity and social distancing and sanitizing measures in place. The restaurant will continue to follow up-to-date State and local restaurant guidelines for operations. Additional local guidelines for “Food, Beverage, Gaming” are available on the Lewis and Clark Public Health COVID-19 web page: https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/disease-control/covid-19-main-page.html.